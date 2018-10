Presse-Statement vom 26.10.2018; 15.42

The Legal Team for all is the anti-repression-crew for the actiondays 2017 + 2018. If you have any questionns, contact them: legal_team_fuer_alle@posteo.de (pgp-Key). Please also write to them if you recieve any letters or similar things from the police, court or prosecution after the actions. Our solidarity against their repression!

Whoever is contacted by the police, state prosecutors or Vattenfall because of participating in Ende Gelände 2016 (!) please contact as soon as possible:

cat@nirgendwo.info (pgp-Key)

If you get any post regarding Ende Gelände 2015, whether it is from the police, state prosecutor or RWE sollicitors: do not sign anything. If any of these bodies attempt to get in touch, do not respond. For advice on further steps please contact: antirrr@riseup.net (pgp-key)

Don't sign anything without consultation! -

Together we are strong!